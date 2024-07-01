SI

76ers, Paul George Agree to Four-Year Max Contract, per Report

George and Philadelphia agreed to the terms early Monday morning.

Tim Capurso

Apr 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) watches game action against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) watches game action against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers made a free agency splash while most of their fans were sleeping, as the franchise agreed to terms on a four-year max contract with forward Paul George early Monday, according to multiple reports.

The deal, first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, is worth $212 million, and comes after a month of expressed interest, as well as a Sunday night meeting between George and a contingency from Philadelphia that included 76ers owner Josh Harris, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, general manager Elton Brand and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving.

George, 34, had expressed the desire to remain in his hometown with the Los Angeles Clippers, though the two sides, after months of negotiations, were unable to come to an agreement on contract terms, leading George to decline his $48.7 million player option and enter free agency on Saturday.

The 76ers, flush with cap space and looking to land an impact player alongside 2022-23 MVP Joel Embiid and 2023-24 Most Improved Player Tyrese Maxey, were seen as the favorites to land George, who also planned to take meetings with the Orlando Magic and Clippers.

The Sixers gained the upper hand, however, after George and his agent Aaron Mintz of CAA met with Clippers' brass and reportedly made no traction on a deal, leading the two sides to ultimately move on.

The Clippers in a statement, said the following, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

"Paul has informed us that he signing his next contract with another team. Paul is a tremendous talent and an elite two-way player. We feel fortunate for the five years we spent with him."

George, who has made nine All-Star teams in 14 NBA season while emerging as a premier two-way wing, will now join forces with Embiid and Maxey to create one of the most formidable trios in the league.

In 74 games played for Los Angeles this past season, George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 41.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Published
Tim Capurso

TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. Previously he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, College Football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Tim grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, Tim enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NBA