76ers, Paul George Agree to Four-Year Max Contract, per Report
The Philadelphia 76ers made a free agency splash while most of their fans were sleeping, as the franchise agreed to terms on a four-year max contract with forward Paul George early Monday, according to multiple reports.
The deal, first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, is worth $212 million, and comes after a month of expressed interest, as well as a Sunday night meeting between George and a contingency from Philadelphia that included 76ers owner Josh Harris, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, general manager Elton Brand and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving.
George, 34, had expressed the desire to remain in his hometown with the Los Angeles Clippers, though the two sides, after months of negotiations, were unable to come to an agreement on contract terms, leading George to decline his $48.7 million player option and enter free agency on Saturday.
The 76ers, flush with cap space and looking to land an impact player alongside 2022-23 MVP Joel Embiid and 2023-24 Most Improved Player Tyrese Maxey, were seen as the favorites to land George, who also planned to take meetings with the Orlando Magic and Clippers.
The Sixers gained the upper hand, however, after George and his agent Aaron Mintz of CAA met with Clippers' brass and reportedly made no traction on a deal, leading the two sides to ultimately move on.
The Clippers in a statement, said the following, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.
"Paul has informed us that he signing his next contract with another team. Paul is a tremendous talent and an elite two-way player. We feel fortunate for the five years we spent with him."
George, who has made nine All-Star teams in 14 NBA season while emerging as a premier two-way wing, will now join forces with Embiid and Maxey to create one of the most formidable trios in the league.
In 74 games played for Los Angeles this past season, George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 41.3 percent from beyond the arc.