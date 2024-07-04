Warriors Acquire Buddy Hield in Sign-and-Trade With 76ers, per Report
The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a sign-and-trade deal to acquire Philadelphia 76ers guard Buddy Hield, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Thursday.
The Warriors are sending a 2031 Dallas Mavericks second-round pick to Philadelphia to complete the sign-and-trade, according to Charania.
Hield’s deal is guaranteed for two years and $21 million, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Hield will receive $18 million in the first two years, a $3 million partial guarantee in the third year and a player option on a non-guaranteed fourth year.
Hield, 31, arrives in Golden State after playing for four different teams in his 11-year NBA career. He started the 2023-24 season with the Indiana Pacers before being traded to the 76ers, where he averaged 12.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 32 games. The veteran sharpshooter’s role in Philadelphia diminished in the postseason, when he averaged just 12.8 minutes per game in the first-round playoff series loss to the New York Knicks.
As a high-volume, long-range threat, Hield has shot a career 40% from beyond the arc and has made more three-pointers in the last five NBA seasons (1,322) than Warriors star Stephen Curry (1,264).