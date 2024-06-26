Warriors Aggressively Shopping Andrew Wiggins in NBA Trade Market, per Report
The Golden State Warriors are shopping a key member of their 2022 championship team this offseason.
The Ringer's Logan Murdock reported Wednesday, citing sources, that Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins will be "aggressively dangled" in trade talks.
Wiggins was arguably the Warriors' second-best player in their most recent championship run. He averaged 18.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics while playing stellar defense against Jayson Tatum.
Since then, however, Wiggins has fallen back on his inconsistent ways. He struggled to find a steady role in the Warriors' offense last season and averaged a career-low 13.2 points in 27 minutes per contest. Wiggins is signed for the next two seasons and has a $30.2 million player option for the 2026-27 campaign.
Trading Wiggins is among the options that general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. is exploring this summer. Murdock also reported that Golden State is working to trade veteran guard Chris Paul, who has a $30 million non-guaranteed salary for 2024-25 that becomes guaranteed on Friday. Additionally, the Warriors need to make a decision on impending free agent Klay Thompson and reportedly are looking to acquire Paul George.
After a disappointing 46–36 season that ended in the play-in tournament, it appears the Warriors' core surrounding Steph Curry and Draymond Green could look much different next season.