Warriors' Brandin Podziemski Undergoes Left Wrist Surgery
The team said the operation was a success.
In this story:
Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski underwent successful left wrist surgery on Tuesday, the team announced in a Wednesday post.
The 22-year-old is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp.
In his sophomore season, Podziemski averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists across 64 games played.
Dubs guard Moses Moody also recently underwent surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb, per ESPN. He, too, is expected to make a recovery in time for training camp.
More NBA on Sports Illustrated
Published