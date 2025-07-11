Warriors Among Teams That Considered Pursuing LeBron James After His Contract Move
The Golden State Warriors' years-long dalliance with LeBron James just got a little more interesting this summer.
In a new report from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst, James apparently drew scrutiny after he picked up the final year, a $52.6 million player option, of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers last month. James's contract move coupled with the aftermath of the ground-shaking Luka Doncic trade reportedly had at least one Eastern Conference executive wondering whether James wanted out of L.A.
Amid growing uncertainty over James's NBA future, the Warriors considered swooping in.
Shelburne and Windhorst wrote:
"A handful of teams -- including the Golden State Warriors, who tried to trade for James in 2023-24 -- considered again whether to make an offer, sources said."
The Warriors' interest in James is hardly new news. Golden State reportedly attempted to acquire James just a little over a year ago in their presumed efforts to make the most out of Steph Curry's twilight years. The superstar blockbuster pairing continues to feel more like a dream than a reality, though, even as James's agent makes cryptic statements about what lies down the road for the 40-year-old.
James said after the Lakers' first-round playoff exit earlier this year that he didn't have a clear answer on how long he would play in the NBA. How many more years he plays and where he might want to play will be the two most pressing questions for James entering his final contractual year with the Lakers.