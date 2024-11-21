Warriors' De'Anthony Melton to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
The Golden State Warriors backcourt suffered a significant blow on Wednesday when it was announced that De'Anthony Melton would be out for the rest of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Melton suffered what was a reported as an ACL sprain during the Warriors' 120–117 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 12, and has not played since. The team announced Wednesday evening that the 26-year-old will require season-ending surgery.
The team said that Melton underwent further testing on his injured knee and it was determined that the best course of action would be to undergo surgery. The Warriors said he'll have the procedure in the near future.
Melton is in his first season in Golden State after signing a one-year deal worth $12.82 million. He featured in just six games this year, averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 20.2 minutes per contest. He spent the previous two years with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he started 91 games and featured in 115 in total.
Although he's a capable scorer, it's on the defensive end of the floor where the Warriors will feel his absence most. Despite standing in at just 6'3", Melton is a quality defender on the perimeter, having recorded more than one steal per game in each year of his career.