NBA Fines Warriors' Draymond Green $50,000 Over Comments About Refs
The NBA has fined Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green $50,000 for "making an inappropriate comment that questions the integrity of game officials," the league announced on Wednesday.
During Game 3 of the Warriors' series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Green was seen saying "five and a half, I know what you're doing" when the Warriors were trailing 102–94 after a pair of Jaden McDaniels free throws. After Green made mention of the spread, the Warriors hit a three-pointer to cut the deficit to five points. The Warriors ultimately covered the spread with the final score of 102–97.
Green had already fouled out of the game by that point, after scoring two points with two rebounds and four assists in the loss. So far during the series, Green has averaged 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.
The Warriors currently trail the Timberwolves 3–1 in the series as Steph Curry continues to nurse a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the last three games of the series. Golden State returns to Minnesota for Game 5 of the series on Wednesday, in need of a massive comeback to try and win the series to advance to the Western Conference finals.