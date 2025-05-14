SI

Steph Curry Takes Positive Step Towards Return If Warriors Can Force Game 6

Curry is nearing a potential return to the lineup if the Warriors can extend their playoff series with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Mike McDaniel

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has been cleared for light on-court work as he works his way back from a hamstring strain. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has been cleared to participate in light on-court workouts as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring strain suffered in Game 1, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. The on-court activities include shooting drills for Curry.

Curry has been ruled out for Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, but there is a chance he could try to play in Game 6 if the Warriors extend the series. Golden State trails Minnesota 3-1 heading into Wednesday night's contest in Minneapolis.

The Warriors and Timberwolves will tip at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

