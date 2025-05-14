Steph Curry Takes Positive Step Towards Return If Warriors Can Force Game 6
Curry is nearing a potential return to the lineup if the Warriors can extend their playoff series with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has been cleared to participate in light on-court workouts as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring strain suffered in Game 1, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. The on-court activities include shooting drills for Curry.
Curry has been ruled out for Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, but there is a chance he could try to play in Game 6 if the Warriors extend the series. Golden State trails Minnesota 3-1 heading into Wednesday night's contest in Minneapolis.
The Warriors and Timberwolves will tip at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.
