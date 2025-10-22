It Has Now Been Zero Days Since Draymond Green's Last Technical Foul
The NBA made its triumphant return last night with two entertaining games ushering in the 2025-26 season. And it was comforting to see that some things haven't change. The Oklahoma City Thunder are still playing tremendously attractive basketball and finding a way to win. The Golden State Warriors are all a year older but still younger than LeBron James. Michael Jordan still draws a crowd whenever he positions himself in front of a camera.
But perhaps the most sure sign that professional basketball is back in bulk is the first Draymond Green technical foul of fall. That came less than seven minutes into Golden State's victory over Los Angeles as the veteran forward took issue with an officiating decision from his perch on the Warriors bench.
NBC's lead play-by-play voice Noah Eagle was johnny-on-the-spot to inform the audience that this was Green's 132nd career technical foul since entering the Association.
Also not a fan of the call that went against the Warriors was Steve Kerr, who was in mid-season form when it comes to lobbying for his team.
Green would go on to log 28 minutes and score 8 points while dishing out nine assists and grabbing seven rebounds. As he is wont to do, Green also posted a +20. Him being extremely productive and helping his team win is also another sign that we are all the way back.