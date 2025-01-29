Warriors Eyeing 'Safer Option' to Jimmy Butler As Trade Deadline Nears
The Golden State Warriors need to shake things up if they're going to compete for a championship this season, so they continue to look at potential deals as the trade deadline nears.
Jimmy Butler has been closely connected to Golden State over the last few months as his relationship with the Miami Heat has deteriorated. According to a new piece from The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II, as Butler's price continues to drop, the Warriors' objections to acquiring him have lessened.
From the report:
Butler’s situation in Miami has devolved to a degree that the perceived price tag continues to tumble. The Warriors’ middling season has upped their desperation level for some sort of a shake-up, all the way up to controlling owner Joe Lacob. Team sources have downplayed their recent involvement in conversations with the Heat, but there’s been a noticeable increase in intrigue from the front office about the idea of Butler at a bargain.
Despite that renewed interest, it appears that Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is a higher-priority target for the Warriors. But even that won't be easy. To acquire LaVine, the Warriors would likely need to shed Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney plus draft assets. The three players departing are vitally important to the team's culture.
During the 2024–25 campaign, LaVine is averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 34.1 minutes per game. He's also shooting a career-best 44.6% from three-point range. The 29-year-old is in the third season of a five-year, $215 million contract, with the final year being a $48.9 million player option. By comparison, Butler is in the final season of a four-year $184 million deal but holds a $52.4 million player option for next season.
Golden State has reportedly also kicked the tires on Bulls big man Nikola Vučević as well.
The Warriors are 23–23 entering Wednesday night's action. They sit just outside the Western Conference playoff picture and need to make moves if they hope to contend this season.