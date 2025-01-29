SI

Warriors Announce First Jersey Retirement for Star From Franchise's Dynasty

Andre Iguodala's No. 9 will go up into the rafters at Chase Center in February.

Blake Silverman

Golden State Warriors forward Iguodala gestures during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center.
Golden State Warriors forward Iguodala gestures during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors will retire Andre Iguodala's No. 9 jersey, the franchise announced Tuesday.

The four-time NBA champion will see his number head into the rafters at Chase Center Feb. 23 as the Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks. Iguodala retired before the 2023–24 season after 19 NBA seasons. He had two stints with Golden State, first from 2013 to '19 and a return to finish his career from 2021 to '23.

He's the first member of the Warriors' recent dynasty to receive the honor, although Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will undoubtedly be the last to wear their respective jersey numbers in the Bay. Iguodala joins Wilt Chamberlain (13), Tom Meschery (14), Alvin Attles (16), Chris Mullin (17), Rick Barry (24) and Nate Thurmond (42) as the seventh Warrior to have his number retired.

Iguodala was named the NBA Finals MVP after he helped the Warriors end a 40-year championship drought in 2015. He's one of only 11 players to win four titles and earn an NBA Finals MVP, alongside Curry.

He owns the best winning percentage with a single team of players with a minimum of 500 games played, according to Synergy's Todd Whitehead. Iguodala won 75% of his 563 games played with the Warriors, the best mark of any player in NBA history. Certainly a niche stat, but quite the feat.

Golden State made a classy move choosing the Mavericks as the opponent while Iguodala is honored so Thompson is in the building, too, after he joined Dallas during the offseason. The Warriors' initial championship core gets to see the first of many jersey retirement ceremonies in their future.

