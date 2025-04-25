SI

Warriors Get Mixed Jimmy Butler Injury Update Ahead of Game 3 vs. Rockets

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
The Golden State Warriors can finally breathe after getting some news on veteran forward Jimmy Butler.

Butler suffered a hard fall that forced him out of Game 2's 109–94 loss against the Houston Rockets and put his future status in jeopardy. Butler was diagnosed with a pelvic contusion at the time and was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday.

The MRI results are in, and Butler is reportedly dealing with a "deep glute muscle contusion," according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

Butler's status for Game 3 against the Rockets is in "serious jeopardy," but the silver lining is that his new diagnosis bodes well for his availability later on in the first-round playoff series. The MRI showed that Butler "avoided any fracture or structural damage," which is arguably a positive outcome all things considered.

Butler tallied 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 42 minutes in the Warriors' Game 1 win. Chances seem high that Butler could sit out for Game 3 in San Francisco on Saturday night, but Golden State has to feel pretty good about Butler returning in time to save the team's season.

