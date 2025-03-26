Warriors Had Nothing but Love Seeing Andrew Wiggins Again
Tuesday night's game between the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors, a 112-86 win for Miami, was a highly anticipated contest as it was six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler's first game in Miami against the Heat since the blockbuster trade that sent him to the Warriors.
But that's not all it was.
Tuesday's game was also a chance for former Warriors—and current Heat—forward Andrew Wiggins to briefly reunite with some ex-Golden State teammates. In a video compilation shared by the Warriors' account on X, Wiggins shared embraces and words with former peers, including Stephen Curry, both before and after the contest.
Wiggins was moved to Miami as part of the massive, five-team deal that sent Butler to Golden State in early February. In the aftermath of the deal, both Curry and Warriors coach Steve Kerr were among the members of the franchise to share some heartfelt words about what Wiggins, who spent six seasons with the franchise and won an NBA title in 2022, meant to each of them.
Warriors forward Draymond Green admitted that losing Wiggins "sucked." Fellow Golden State forward Buddy Hield said that he wished he, and not Wiggins, had been the one traded. It was clear how special Wiggins was—and is—to the Warriors.
And the feeling is mutual.
Before the game, Wiggins spoke about the love and appreciation he has for the Warriors' organization—and it was clear to see in the special interactions he shared with the likes of Curry, Green and others.