Warriors to Land Kyle Anderson in Sign-and-Trade With Timberwolves, per Report
The Golden State Warriors moved quickly to shore up some depth on the wing following the departure of Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.
On Tuesday, the Warriors reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with veteran forward Kyle Anderson, who will join as part of a sign and trade deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Anderson has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $27 million deal with Golden State. Heading to the Timberwolves will be a future second-round pick swap as well as cash considerations.
Last season in Minnesota, Anderson featured in 79 games and made 10 starts. The 30-year-old averaged 6.4 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while playing 22.6 minutes per contest.
Better known for his defensive acumen, Anderson will provide the Warriors with some quality defense on the perimeter. He's likely destined for a role off the bench, but he could prove to be a solid addition for Golden State on a team-friendly deal.