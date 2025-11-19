Warriors May Field Depleted Roster vs. Heat After Steve Kerr Criticized Schedule
Steve Kerr didn’t mince words when assessing the early gauntlet of a schedule the Warriors have experienced throughout the first month of the 2025–26 NBA season.
Having tipped the year off in the season-opener against the Lakers on Oct. 21, Golden State has played on their home court just five times throughout their first 16 games. They have another road tilt on Wednesday night against the Heat, the second leg of a back-to-back after Tuesday’s loss to the Magic.
Kerr hinted he may rest some players during this back-to-back after the team’s endured what he called the “toughest” schedule he’s ever been a part of. He also expressed concern over the rate of injuries that have occurred early in the season across the league. Now, the Warriors have listed Steph Curry as out for Wednesday’s game, and he’s not the only key player who will potentially be unavailable.
Curry, Jonathan Kuminga and Al Horford won’t play Wednesday, though the latter two didn’t play on Tuesday either while nursing injuries. Curry has reportedly tweaked his ankle twice throughout the team’s ongoing roadtrip.
Additionally, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield are all questionable for the game at the Kaseya Center. Butler is dealing with a lower-back strain, while Hield and Green are questionable with an illness.
The Warriors haven’t played at home since Nov. 9, and have been on their current six-game roadtrip since Tuesday, Nov. 11. Their next home game will be Friday, Nov. 21 in an NBA Cup matchup against the Trail Blazers.
Golden State sits at 9–7 on the year and currently holds the No. 8 seed in the West. They’ve already played the most games of any team in the NBA, not including Wednesday’s game against Miami.