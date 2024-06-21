Warriors Offered Klay Thompson Contract Before Free Agency, per Report
The Golden State Warriors have reportedly made an offer to impending free agent Klay Thompson before he officially hits the open market.
ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported on The Hoop Collective podcast that the Warriors have offered Thompson a two-year deal. Thompson will officially become an unrestricted free agent on June 30.
"We've heard that it's a two-year offer," McMahon said to co-host Brian Windhorst. "It's as much about years as dollars in some of these cases."
However, Thompson is looking for more. NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole reported earlier this week that the 34-year-old sharpshooter is looking for a deal of at least three years.
Unless the two sides get something worked out in the next week, it appears Thompson will be headed to free agency for the first time in his career. He had a solid 2023-24 campaign, registering 17.9 points on 43.2% shooting from the field and 38.7% from three-point range.
Thompson isn't the same two-way All-Star player he once was, but most teams around the NBA could use a three-point threat like the 34-year-old for next season and beyond.