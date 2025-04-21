Steve Kerr Had Funny Answer to Question About His Team's Preparation After Game 1 Win
The Golden State Warriors wrested homecourt advantage away from the Houston Rockets on Sunday night with a 95-85 victory in Game 1 of their playoff series. Stephen Curry, at age 37, looked very capable of putting a team on his back and carrying them deep into the postseason. Most impressively, a staunch Warriors defense stymied the second-seeded Rockets to the tune of 13 second-quarter points and held them to 34 in the first half overall. It was a statement victory that showed toughness and grit.
So coach Steve Kerr was asked if he prepared for Houston's physicality during a victorious postgame press conference. His answer was steeped in some dry humor.
"No, I didn't mention it at all," Kerr deadpanned. "I totally forgot to tell the team that Houston is really physical and great on the glass. But thanks for the reminder and I'm going to mention it before Game 2."
Okay, so perhaps it's not the funniest line you've ever heard. Yet it has to rank among the most sarcastic. There's no telling how many coaches have been tempted over the years to do this when the opportunity presents itself—which is quite often as questions tend to all blend together and bend in the direction of whatever story the questioner wants to write.
Kerr and the Warriors will face their next tests on the court and in the media room Wednesday in Game 2.