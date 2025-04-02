Warriors Rookie Hilariously Wonders Why He's Being Interviewed After Steph Curry's Monster Half
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry did as he is wont to do on Tuesday night and dropped a monster 32 points (plus seven rebounds and five assists) in the first half of the team's contest vs. the Memphis Grizzlies to help his team to a 74–66 lead at the break.
So when Warriors rookie Quinten Post was tapped to speak with the commentary team at the end of the second quarter, the young center simply did not understand why he was talking with the media and not the league's best shooter himself.
"Tell us about the intensity of that first half," Post was asked. He immediately replied, "I don't know why I'm here, Steph got [32] points, but thank you."
It's because "you're a rookie, we don't make [Steph] stop," the interviewer quipped. Post acquiesced: "Oh yeah, that's a good point."
Take a look at that funny convo below:
At the time of this writing, the Grizzlies had slightly edged out the Warriors in the third quarter—so the Dubs are going to need Chef Curry to get in the kitchen ASAP.
Or maybe Post could take up the torch—in his first year in the NBA, the Boston College export is averaging 8.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists across 36 games played, not counting Tuesday night's contest.