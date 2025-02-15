Steph Curry Sinks One-Handed, Backward Half-Court Shot During NBA All-Star Event
Only Curry would make this basket.
In this story:
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry has kicked off his 2024-25 All-Star appearance with what could very well be the best shot he makes all weekend.
Presumably during All-Star practice on Saturday, Curry somehow sank a one-handed—and backward—half-court shot after fellow All-Star Kevin Durant tried and failed to do the same thing.
The crowd immediately reacted in awe, while Curry himself skipped away in pride. The man makes it look too easy.
Watch that impressive bit of hoopin' below:
All-Star weekend continues Saturday evening with the HBCU Classic at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the Skills Contest, 3-Point Contest, and Dunk Contest, beginning at 8 p.m.
