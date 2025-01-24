Warriors Rookie Shared Awesome Story About Steph Curry's Kind Gesture at Airport
Two-time MVP Stephen Curry is handing out meaningful assists on and off the court for the Golden State Warriors.
During a postgame press conference following the Warriors' 131–106 win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night, Golden State rookie Quinten Post, on the heels of a breakout performance, was asked what he appreciates most about being Curry's teammate.
After stating his belief that the four-time NBA champion is "one of the greatest to ever do it" on the court, shared an awesome off-the-court story of a time earlier this season when Curry, during a road trip, gave him a ride from home from an airport after he was unable to get an Uber.
"We came home from a long road trip ... I think it was like 2:30 at night and we were at the airport," Post said. "I'm trying to get an Uber to go home but the Uber service isn't working. Everybody's kind of leaving ... Like 'QP, you good?' 'Yeah I'm good.' "
Post said that Curry walked by and asked him if he was O.K., to which Post replied that he was, adding that he was attempting to get an Uber and that he'd figure the situation out. But the Warriors superstar wouldn't take no for an answer and offered to drive the rookie center home.
"So at like 2:30 at night ... Steph is like, 'I got you.' And he drove me home. He made a little detour. I mean that just shows how he is as a person. And at that point, probably out of the 50 people that were at that airport, Steph was the last person that needed to worry about if I got home."
Post said that the detour likely took 20 minutes out of Curry's commute back to his own residence, but that the gesture meant a lot to him.
On the court, Post's career-best 20 points and five three-pointers, as well as a team-high 21 points from Curry, helped Golden State stop a two-game losing streak on Thursday night.