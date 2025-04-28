Warriors Star Jimmy Butler to Return to Lineup for Game 4 vs. Rockets
Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler is returning to the lineup and will play in Monday night's Game 4 of the West first-round series against the Houston Rockets, the team announced.
Butler missed Golden State's 140–93 victory in Game 3 after skying for a rebound and landing hard on his pelvis in Game 2. Tests revealed a pelvic contusion for the Warriors star.
The Warriors training staff was optimistic that Butler would give it a go after shootaround on Monday afternoon, when ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Butler was "expecting to make a return" in Game 4. NBA insider Chris Haynes confirmed that Butler will play on Monday night.
In 30 regular season games with the Warriors following his trade from the Miami Heat, Butler averaged 17.9 points, 5.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds. He was instrumental in guiding the Warriors to a second half playoff push this season.
Game 4 between the Warriors and Rockets will tip-off at 10:00 p.m ET on Monday night and will be broadcast on TNT.