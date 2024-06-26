SI

Warriors Unveil Statement Edition Uniforms With New Alternate Logo

Golden State guard Brandin Podziemski explained the jerseys in a promotional video.

Patrick Andres

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) walks towards the team bench during a timeout against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter during a play-in game for the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center.
/ Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
The Golden State Warriors are getting a small-scale jersey makeover.

On Wednesday, the Warriors unveiled new alternate uniforms to be worn during the 2024-25 season. The jerseys are black with gold lettering; the shorts contain blue trim and a gray field behind a gold "Warriors" insignia.

The most interesting feature of the jerseys, however, may be a new alternate "W" logo that strongly resembles a net.

In a brief promotional video posted to social media Wednesday afternoon, All-Rookie Golden State guard Brandin Podziemski discussed elements of the uniform.

"Nice details," Podziemski said. "I like how we incorporated the black, blue, gold and gray kind of all into one. You'll see this new logo on a lot of our jerseys this year... it signifies our identity of having great shooting."

The Warriors' success in the mid-2010s is widely credited with legitimizing the three-pointer in basketball around the world.

"This blue seam that runs down the jersey and connects to the shorts is showing the Bay Bridge," Podziemski explained, referencing the bridge that connects San Francisco and Oakland. "I think it makes a statement. Very excited to wear this next season."

Patrick Andres

