Warriors Release Steph Curry's Injury Status for Game 5 vs. Timberwolves
Curry will miss Wednesday's Game 5 as he continues to recover from a hamstring strain.
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry will not play in Wednesday's Game 5 contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves as he continues to recover from a strained hamstring, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.
The Warriors, who lost to the Timberwolves 117-110 on Monday to fall behind 3-1 in the Western Conference semifinals, will now need to find a way to extend the series in Minnesota without their most important player.
Curry strained his hamstring in Game 1 of the series a little over a week ago, and has not played since.
