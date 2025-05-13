SI

Warriors Release Steph Curry's Injury Status for Game 5 vs. Timberwolves

Curry will miss Wednesday's Game 5 as he continues to recover from a hamstring strain.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry will miss Thursday's Game 5 as he continues to recover from a hamstring strain.
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry will not play in Wednesday's Game 5 contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves as he continues to recover from a strained hamstring, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The Warriors, who lost to the Timberwolves 117-110 on Monday to fall behind 3-1 in the Western Conference semifinals, will now need to find a way to extend the series in Minnesota without their most important player.

Curry strained his hamstring in Game 1 of the series a little over a week ago, and has not played since.

