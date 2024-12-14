Warriors Trade for Dennis Schroder Amid Breakout Year for Nets
NBA journeyman Dennis Schröder has impressed for the Brooklyn Nets since the team acquired him from the Toronto Raptors last season. At 31, the German guard is averaging 18.4 points per game this year, which would be good for his third best output over a full season, along with a career-high 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals.
After a strong 23-game start for the Nets this season, Schröder is heading west. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Golden State Warriors are finalizing a trade for the veteran guard that will send De'Anthony Melton and three second-round picks to Brooklyn.
Melton, a 26-year-old guard, has averaged 10.3 points in six games with the Warriors this season. In November Golden State announced Melton would miss the remainder of this season to undergo surgery for a partially torn ACL.
Schröder is well-traveled since entering the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks as the No. 17 pick in the 2013 draft. He's gone on to have stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Raptors, Nets and has been with the Los Angeles Lakers on two separate occasions.
Now he has the chance to run with Stephen Curry and help bolster the backcourt of a contender in the Western Conference. The Warriors (14–10) are in fifth place in the conference, five games behind the Thunder for first place and have been involved in recent Jimmy Butler rumors as well.
The Nets, meanwhile, appeared set to rebuild this season with a roster taken down to the studs, but have been surprisingly competitive under first-year coach Jordi Fernández. A Schröder trade with the team at 10–15 and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference is a clear signal that the team is more interested in competing in the Cooper Flagg NBA draft lottery sweepstakes than a play-in tournament bid.
The NBA trade deadline is set for February 6, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET.