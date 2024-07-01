What Lakers Reportedly Offered Klay Thompson in Failed Sign-and-Trade With Warriors
According to Monday reports, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson intends to sign with the Dallas Mavericks—ending an epoch of sports in the Bay Area.
If Mavericks fans spent Monday excited and Warriors fans saddened, however, Los Angeles Lakers fans' reaction to Thompson's reported departure could best be described as "rankled"—especially when reports began to trickle out that the Lakers had very much been players for the five-time All-Star's services.
In fact, Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report broke down precisely what Los Angeles had offered Thompson and Golden State Monday afternoon.
"I was told the Lakers made a pretty compelling offer," Haynes said. "It was around the three-, four-year mark, somewhere along the lines of $20 million per (year). They didn't get their guy."
Haynes was quick to note that, by rule, the transaction would've required a sign-and-trade for the Lakers (as Thompson's move reportedly will for Dallas as well).
"It was gonna take a sign-and-trade to get Klay," Haynes said. "I was told that is likely would've involved (guard) D'Angelo Russell ... From what I was told, the Warriors weren't interested in bringing back D'Angelo Russell."
Russell, 28, averaged 18 points per game for Los Angeles this season.