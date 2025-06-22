What the Rockets' Starting Lineup Could Look Like After Kevin Durant Trade
What was sure to be an exciting basketball-filled night turned into an exciting basketball-filled afternoon on Sunday when the Phoenix Suns traded superstar Kevin Durant away to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft, and five second-round picks, per ESPN insider Shams Charania.
It feels like a solid move for Houston, which is shaping up to make a serious run at the postseason next year and hopefully compete for a title. The 36-year-old Durant, who is still in great form despite his age, could prove the missing piece and veteran presence the Rockets need to really take the next step in their come-up.
So with Green and Brooks gone, and KD in their place, what might Houston's starting five look like next season?
As noted by ESPN, it would probably be structured a little something like this: Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, and of course, KD.
Thompson had a breakout season last year and really shone in the Rockets' playoff series vs. the Golden State Warriors, despite Houston's loss. VanVleet, meanwhile, averaged 14.1 points a game and 5.6 assists in his most recent campaign, while Sengun brought in a strong 19.1 points and 10.3 rebounds.
Combine that with Durant's abilities—an impressive 26.6 points and six rebounds per game for 2024-25—as well as 22-year-old Smith Jr.'s, who averaged 12.2 points and seven rebounds last season, and you've got yourself a formidable unit.
The Western Conference better watch out.