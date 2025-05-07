SI

When Is the NBA Draft Combine? Full Schedule & Events

The NBA announced its upcoming combine schedule for prospective draft prospects.

Mike McDaniel

The schedule for the 2025 NBA draft combine has been announced. / David Banks-Imagn Images

The 2025 NBA combine is set from May 11–18 in Chicago, with 75 prospective prospects invited to participate in this year's showcase for scouts ahead of June's NBA draft.

On May 2, the league announced the full list of 75 players invited to participate in the combine.

In addition to the combine, there will be a select number of players from the 2025 NBA G League Elite Camp invited to participate in the draft combine following the conclusion of that event. The G League Elite Camp will be held from May 9–11 in Chicago ahead of the NBA combine.

Here is the full schedule for the upcoming combine.

Full NBA Combine Schedule

NBA G League Elite Camp

When: May 9–11

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago

NBA Combine

When: May 11–18

Where: Wintrust Arena and Marriott Marquis in Chicago

NBA Draft

When: June 25–26

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn

