Where the NBA TV Rights Deal Stands After WBD Matches Amazon’s Offer
1. Here’s where we stand with the NBA television rights deals. Warner Bros. Discovery matched Amazon’s offer on Monday. This does not mean TNT keeps the NBA and Amazon is out.
The NBA released a statement that simply said, “We've received WBD's proposal and are in the process of reviewing it.”
The NBA could accept the bid. The league could also dispute the definition of “match.” The NBA clearly wants to move on from cable and partner up with a streaming service. Amazon is in over 200 million homes and TNT is in 89 million homes.
So contract language about what “match” entails will determine everything here. If the NBA doesn’t accept WBD’s match, this could end up in litigation. Did WBD match solely to ensure the company gets some kind of settlement?
Other legal experts think the NBA and WBD won’t even get to litigation. From Sportico’s Michael McCann:
“Still another hurdle is whether the NBA’s deal with WBD contains language that compels the parties to mediate and/or arbitrate disputes before either can seek redress in the courts. If such language exists, a judge would be inclined to dismiss a lawsuit until the parties have exhausted their dispute resolution procedures.”
We’re still in a stage with all of this where we can’t definitively say what's going to happen, but if you just use common sense, it’s pretty clear that the NBA wants Amazon and, when all is said and done, Amazon will likely emerge with the third package and TNT will be finished with the NBA after next season.
2. After experiencing a disaster with the airlines and some canceled flights over the weekend, ESPN’s Adam Schefter told Pat McAfee that he hired a cab to drive him back to New York from Detroit.
Amazingly, McAfee didn’t ask Schefter how much that cab ride cost and I need to find out.
3. NFL fans’ dream of having the Super Bowl fall on the Sunday before Presidents’ Day may become a reality in the near future. The Washington Post reports that the NFLPA and the league are in talks about an 18-game schedule.
If that extra game comes with an extra bye week, the season would be pushed deep enough into February that the Super Bowl would then fall on the holiday weekend, giving a lot of people a day off on the Monday after the big game.
4. Phenomenal news for those of us who listen to Chris “Mad Dog” Russo on SiriusXM and rely on the Radio Hall of Famer for content: He will remain with SiriusXM for the next three years.
5. Peacock lost 500,000 subscribers in the second quarter of 2024.
I would love to know how many of those were NFL fans who realized they were still paying for the streaming service after signing up for the NFl playoff game back in January.
It will be interesting to see if Peacock gets a bump from the Olympics after it announced prices were being raised just before the Games begin.
6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast features a conversation with NBC play-by-play voice Noah Eagle.
Eagle talks about calling the U.S. men’s and women’s basketball games at the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris, his extensive résumé at just 27 years old, getting into the broadcasting business, the sport he hasn’t yet called that he would like to call and what it was like to call an NFL playoff game.
Eagle also explains his desire as a kid to become a TV dentist and shares stories about the legendary Bill Raftery, who he has known his entire life.
Following Eagle, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s topics include the offseason version of Hard Knocks being a must-watch, Major League Baseball embarrassing itself by putting games on Roku and the Home Run Derby. We also pay tribute to Dr. Ruth, Richard Simmons and Shannen Doherty, who all passed away in recent days.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated's YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 59th birthday to Slash. Since I was fortunate enough to be there in person for this, I have to post this video of Slash joining Steven Tyler for “Dream On” at Howard Stern’s 60th birthday party.
