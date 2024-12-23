Which NBA Teams Have Played the Most Christmas Day Games?
The NBA is back with a full slate of games on Christmas Day for the 77th season. The NBA on Christmas has been a mainstay since the league's second season in existence, only stopping once in 1998 when a lockout canceled half of the season.
The biggest stars and best matchups hit the court on Christmas which continues this season with second-year superstar Victor Wembanyama heading to Madison Square Garden to kick off the day against the New York Knicks. Then, fans get a Western Conference Finals rematch between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves and even a LeBron James vs. Steph Curry showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at night.
A number of factors can bring teams priority for the NBA's coveted Christmas Day slots which come with a shiny spotlight. Factors may include market size, superstar players, rivalries, and underlying storylines, amongst other details the league likely debates. Just this year the Bucks boldly expressed displeasure with the league leaving them off the Christmas schedule, a clear sign of the respect players and teams have for being included in the tradition.
Here is everything you need to know about the history of the NBA on Christmas Day:
Which Teams Dominate the Christmas Day Schedule?
The NBA's most storied franchises, including the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics, have dominated the league's schedule on Christmas.
The Knicks have played the most of any team on Christmas Day, with the Lakers trailing just behind. The Lakers have fared better on the holiday, though, with an all-time record of 24-26 on Christmas compared to the Knicks' 23-32 mark. Although the Miami Heat have played many fewer games on Christmas, they have dominated on Dec. 25 with a 12-2 record in their Christmas Day games.
The Charlotte Hornets are the only active team to never play on Christmas Day. This goes back to Charlotte's inception in 1988 and includes the franchise's second stint as the Charlotte Bobcats from 2004 to '14.
Every team who has played on Christmas is below, along with their performance on the merry day:
Team
Christmas Appearances
Record
New York Knicks
55
23-32
Los Angeles Lakers
50
24-26
Boston Celtics
37
17-20
Philadelphia 76ers
34
19-15
Golden State Warriors
33
15-18
Detroit Pistons
32
10-22
Sacramento Kings
29
18-11
Washington Wizards
23
16-7
Chicago Bulls
21
13-8
Phoenix Suns
21
12-9
Atlanta Hawks
21
9-12
Oklahoma City Thunder
20
6-14
Portland Trail Blazers
18
14-4
Los Angeles Clippers
17
8-9
Miami Heat
14
12-2
Cleveland Cavaliers
14
7-7
Houston Rockets
12
6-6
Brooklyn Nets
11
6-5
San Antonio Spurs
11
5-6
Milwaukee Bucks
10
5-5
Orlando Magic
9
5-4
Denver Nuggets
9
3-6
Utah Jazz
8
6-2
Dallas Mavericks
7
4-3
Indiana Pacers
4
2-2
New Orleans Pelicans
4
1-3
Minnesota Timberwolves
2
1-1
Toronto Raptors
2
0-2
Memphis Grizzlies
1
0-1
What Makes These Teams Popular Picks for Christmas Matchups?
There isn't a strict process to choose the teams who will play on Christmas Day, however, the league and their network partners (ESPN airs the slate of Christmas games) choose the squads who will play in the holiday marathon.
The NBA wants to include its best players and teams to bring the best viewing experience possible for its snowy showcase. Dramatic storylines come into play too, with the league often choosing to make a star player's first return to their former team happen on Christmas. The first matchup between Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal as opponents occurred on Christmas Day in 2004, for example.
The Future of Christmas Day Scheduling for Frequent Teams
This Christmas marks the first time San Antonio Spurs' second-year phenom Victor Wembanyama will lace up on the holiday. His young stardom likely will bring more Christmas Day games for San Antonio in years to come.
As long as the NBA's long-standing stars like LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant continue to play, each player will presumedly continue to get their spotlight on Christmas Day, especially as their respective careers wind down. James currently holds the record for most games played on Christmas with 17.
Each team that wins their conference and heads to the NBA Finals usually plays on Christmas the following season, which opens the door for young contending teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and maybe even the Orlando Magic to get the call in future years. The Minnesota Timberwolves will play on Christmas Day this year for the third time in franchise history.
Get ready for a full slate of basketball in between opening gifts.