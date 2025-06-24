Why LeBron James Believes Cooper Flagg Will Be 'Amazing' With Mavericks
LeBron James thinks very highly of Duke star Cooper Flagg.
On the latest episode of Mind the Game, James and Steve Nash discussed Flagg heading to the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. The Los Angeles Lakers star talked about sympathizing with Flagg's position, as he was around the same age when he was the top pick in the 2023 draft.
In James's assessment, Flagg will be "amazing" with the Mavericks, and his situation will only help him.
"He has the benefit, unlike myself, he gets to join a team that's established, with Hall of Fame guys," James said. "Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, right off the bat, Hall of Fame coach, Jason Kidd. These guys, they can give him the whole blueprint while he continues to learn what his blueprint will be. And I think that's gonna be an incredible thing for him to have. That type of presence, that type of leadership, that type of just basketball IQ and knowledge around him every single day from those pieces. So, I think he's going to be amazing."
The full episode is below.
That is high praise from a four-time NBA MVP who has won four titles.
Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 38.5% from three-point range for Duke. He was the national player of the year before declaring for the draft.