Richaun Holmes Hilariously Coached His Baby in a Race During Wizards Game
The Washington Wizards enjoyed just their sixth win of the NBA season on Wednesday night, racing past the Chicago Bulls, 125-107. It was a total team effort for the home team as 14 different Wizards logged some action on the court. The one player who did not, Richaun Holmes, had other stuff going on to keep him busy. Like trying to coach up his baby in a baby race during a stoppage in action.
Here's how that went. Let's just say there were some other babies more keen on participating in the timeless art of competition.
Stats are not readily available but it seems like entrants not actually racing in the race is something that happens with alarming frequency. Something the governing body that sanctions these infant sprints might want to look into. Of course, if it's happening at an NBA arena it can all be choked up to load management.
Holmes shouldn't be discouraged. This is a learning lesson for him and the lesson is to simply point much harder and emphatically in future heats.