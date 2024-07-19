Wizards Rookie Alex Sarr Has Gone Ice Cold in Summer League
NBA Summer League stats won't be remembered long after the league's young talent departs Las Vegas this weekend, but Washington Wizards rookie Alex Sarr's struggles might follow him around longer than most.
Sarr, who was selected by the Wizards with the No. 2 pick last month, had a rough outing Wednesday night in Washington's 82–80 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. In 30 minutes, Sarr missed all 15 of his field-goal attempts—including seven tries from beyond the arc—and missed both attempts from the free throw line. He finished the night with zero points, nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks, three turnovers and five personal fouls.
He wasn't much better Thursday in the Wizards' 73–69 win over the Sacramento Kings. In 27 minutes, Sarr scored two points on 1-of-6 shooting with 11 rebounds, four assists, two turnovers and five personal fouls. That's a 1-for-21 stretch over his last two outings.
Through four Summer League games, Sarr has scored a total of 22 points on 19.1% shooting from the field (9-of-47) and 11.7% shooting from three-point range.
Sarr, a 19-year-old from France, spent last season with the Perth Wildcats of the NBL in Australia. He averaged 9.7 points on 52% shooting from the field while rising as one of the top prospects in the 2024 NBA draft.
Of course, Sarr's NBA career won't be defined by two exhibition games in Las Vegas. The Wizards selected him with the No. 2 pick knowing he'd be a long-term project in development.
Sarr will have another chance to get things back on track in the Wizards' fifth and final Summer League contest—which will be played either Saturday or Sunday—before the team departs Las Vegas.