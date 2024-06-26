Report: Wizards Trade Deni Avdija to Trail Blazers for Malcolm Brogdon, Picks
The Portland Trail Blazers reportedly added an intriguing 23-year-old forward just a few hours ahead of the 2024 NBA draft.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday, citing sources, that the Washington Wizards traded Deni Avdija to Portland in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon, a 2024 first-round pick (No. 14), their most favorable 2029 first-round pick and two second-round selections.
Avdija, the No. 9 pick in the 2020 draft, averaged 9.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game over four seasons with Washington. He finished sixth in Most Improved Player voting last season, registering career bests in points (14.7), rebounds (7.2) and assists (3.8) per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field and 37.4% from three-point range.
Deni Avdija contract, more trade details and analysis
Avdija signed a four-year contract extension worth $55 million with the Wizards in October 2023. He now is under contract with Portland through the 2027-28 campaign.
The 31-year-old Brogdon is entering the ninth season of his career since being selected in the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016 and winning the 2016-17 Rookie of the Year award.
Brogdon is a veteran leader and an efficient shooter, averaging 15.4 points on 46.4% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three-point range over his career. He was named Sixth Man of the Year during his lone season with the Boston Celtics in 2022-23, tallying 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 67 games.
Brogdon will make $22.5 million this season in the final year of his contract. He is a candidate to get bought out by the Wizards but also could serve as point guard depth on the Wizards behind Tyus Jones.
The Wizards now own three first-round picks in Wednesday's draft at No. 2, No. 14 and No. 26. The Trail Blazers will select at No. 7.