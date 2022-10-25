Skip to main content
Wizards Fit Check [October 23, 2022]

Washington Wizards

Wizards Fit Check [October 23, 2022]

Check out the designers and prices of the looks Wiz players wore in The Land.

The Washington Wizards hit the road for game three of the season and here's what was worn in their first game against the Cleveland Cavaliers

RELATED: Wizards fall short to the Cavaliers in OT 117-107, taking their first loss of the season

Monté Morris may also be in the running for best pair of pants this season. Taj Gibson brought it last game for the season home opener with his "Final Destination Ripped Jeans" but these "Blue Signature Split Knee Jeans" by the same brand WHO DECIDES WAR, that Monte is wearing are dope too!

Kyle Kuzma was ready for the winter with his $2,150 Balenciaga Hooded Pullover. This hoodie is a new silhouette from Balenciaga so we're definitely not surprised that Kuz is already on top of it.

Bradley Beal was also staying warm in his $1,689 Moncler 'And Wander' puffer coat and $459 trousers from the Moncler Genius '1952 no. 2' collection.

Rui Hachimura's 'Holy Mother' graphic tee from the brand Saint Michael by Japanese designer Yuta Hosokawa and Los Angeles artist Cali Thornhill DeWitt. This brand was created in January 2020 and gives a mix of vintage and unique artistic flare. This T-Shirt retails for $370.

Delon Wright brought a spark of color with his $1,995 cashmere cardigan by The Elder Statesman. 

Corey Kispert also came through cozy in a Girocollo cashmere and silk striped sweater by the LORO PIANA brand ($1,895).

The Wizards are back on their home court for the next game Tuesday night against the Detroit Pistons

