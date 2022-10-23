Wizards Home Opener Drip

Bringing it home baby! Let's see what the Wizards wore for the season home opener at Capital One Arena on October 21st!

Kyle Kuzma brought the swag on and off the court! Kuz rocked a $929 stripped cotton knitted sweater called Marni by MYTHERESA.

Kristaps Porzingis came in a classic green suit with a $790 leather TOM FORD belt and $950 GUCCI Loafers.

caught a quick pic of Deni leaving the locker room after the game BreAnna Holmes - Inside The Wizards

Deni Avdija came in with white cargo pants and a white art piece sweater. We were able to catch a quick photo of him as he was leaving the locker room postgame.

Will Barton came through wearing a lightweight Nylon Black windbreaker from luxury jackets and coats brand CELINE. This windbreaker retails for $1,750. On his feet were $1,380 LOUIS VUITTON Trainer Sneakers and his bag with the fit is a matching LOUIS VUITTON Keepall Bandoulière.

Taj Gibson's AVIREX Icon Jacket ($1,298) is definitely an eye catcher but I we’re really loving his "Final Destination Ripped Jeans" from the WHO DECIDES WAR collection by EV BRAVADO ($750).

Bradley Beal During Post Game Presser BreAnna Holmes - Inside The Wizards

Bradley Beal gave us a comfy creme ensemble with a $1,700 CHRISTIAN DIOR hoodie and light badge cargo pants.

An honorary mention goes to Bradley Beal's fashionable sons, Duece and Braylon! They came to the game in matching letterman jackets and celebrated the win with Dad post game! Sooo cute!

Congrats Wizards! Keep the winning streak going!

