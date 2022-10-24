Wizards fall short to the Cavaliers in OT 117-107

CLEVELAND-The Washington Wizards took their second road trip of the young NBA season traveling to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers. The Wizards came in with a 2-0 record, but the Cavaliers newly acquired star Donovan Mitchell was ready to get win number two in a Cavaliers uniform. Washington has been led by Kyle Kuzma who came into this game averaging 24.0 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game. Most importantly Kuzma has shown that he can be one of the players that the Wizards can count on so far. Wizards superstar Bradley Beal has also been productive so far putting up 21.0 points per game and 7.0 assists per game. With Kuzma and Beal clicking the Wizards we’re hoping they could get this team to an early 3-0 start to the season.

Washington had control early into the 2nd quarter until the Cavaliers took their first lead 32-31. The Cavs would remain in the lead until the final minute of the 4th quarter. With 0.25 seconds left in the 4th, the Wizards would tie this game with a Will Barton slam and send it to overtime. The Cavs would dominate the overtime period outscoring Washington 14-4 and winning 117-107 to hand the Wizards their 1st loss of the season.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 27 points. Kristaps Porzingis (18 points) and Rui Hachimura (16 points) chipped in on the Wizards’ cause. Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points to lead all scorers and lead the Cavs to victory.

The Wizards return home on Tuesday, October 25 to take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 PM.