Skip to main content
Wizards fall short to the Cavaliers in OT 117-107, taking their first loss of the season

Wizards fall short to the Cavaliers in OT 117-107, taking their first loss of the season

Wizards fall short to the Cavaliers in OT 117-107

CLEVELAND-The Washington Wizards took their second road trip of the young NBA season traveling to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers. The Wizards came in with a 2-0 record, but the Cavaliers newly acquired star Donovan Mitchell was ready to get win number two in a Cavaliers uniform. Washington has been led by Kyle Kuzma who came into this game averaging 24.0 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game. Most importantly Kuzma has shown that he can be one of the players that the Wizards can count on so far. Wizards superstar Bradley Beal has also been productive so far putting up 21.0 points per game and 7.0 assists per game. With Kuzma and Beal clicking the Wizards we’re hoping they could get this team to an early 3-0 start to the season.

Washington had control early into the 2nd quarter until the Cavaliers took their first lead 32-31. The Cavs would remain in the lead until the final minute of the 4th quarter. With 0.25 seconds left in the 4th, the Wizards would tie this game with a Will Barton slam and send it to overtime. The Cavs would dominate the overtime period outscoring Washington 14-4 and winning 117-107 to hand the Wizards their 1st loss of the season.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 27 points. Kristaps Porzingis (18 points) and Rui Hachimura (16 points) chipped in on the Wizards’ cause. Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points to lead all scorers and lead the Cavs to victory.

The Wizards return home on Tuesday, October 25 to take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 PM.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (7)

Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal
Kristaps Porzingis
Kristaps Porzingis
Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell
Will Barton
Will Barton

04D6B698-CF69-4F05-AD99-2ACAC1FB1A66
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards visiting the Injury Riddled Cavaliers

By Tyrone Montgomery
Kuzma Home Opener 2
Washington Wizards GameDay

Coach Wes Unseld, Jr. Impressed with Kyle Kuzma’s Leadership

By Carita Parks
Wizards Outfits 10/21/22
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Home Opener Drip

By BreAnna Holmes
6B4AB215-63F4-431B-A2CB-AE048A913020
Washington Wizards GameDay

Bradley Beal moves to 3rd in Wizards franchise history in assists

By Tyrone Montgomery
USATSI_19271412
Washington Wizards GameDay

Kyle Kuzma finds his swag in Wizards home opener victory

By Carita Parks
4D8F6996-EFFF-47DD-81DF-AFC3E7626DD6
Washington Wizards News

Wizards move to 2-0 with win over the Bulls

By Darrell Owens
D88AA3D0-8071-4A83-864C-F76E58778E79
Washington Wizards GameDay

Game Preview: Wizards Hosting Bulls in Home Opener

By Tyrone Montgomery and Darrell Owens
Capital One Arena pic 1
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Fan Festivities for Home Opener

By Candi Waller