Zach Collins Aims NSFW Gesture at Referee Following Ejection From Kings-Spurs
Spurs forward Zach Collins was ejected after receiving back-to-back technical fouls in the second quarter of San Antonio's Friday night contest vs. the Sacramento Kings.
His response? A gesture toward a referee that's likely to earn him a hefty fine from the NBA. After walking toward his bench, Collins turned back around and made his thoughts on the ejection explicitly clear, raising his middle finger in the direction of the official.
Take a look:
Collins' ejection marks the third straight game in which a Kings' opponent was ejected. Grizzlies star Ja Morant was tossed from Thursday's contest against Sacramento and had a rather spirited reaction of his own to an official's call. Rockets forward Tari Eason and coach Ime Udoka were ejected from the Kings' prior game on Tuesday.
Collins finished Friday's contest 1-of-2 shooting on the night with two points, two rebounds, an assist and three fouls. On the season, he's averaging 6.2 points per game for the 11–11 Spurs.