Zach Edey Turned Heads With Impressive Performance in First Grizzlies Summer League Game
Former college basketball star and Memphis Grizzlies first round pick Zach Edey saw his first NBA action on Monday night. In a manner of speaking.
Edey suited up for the Grizzlies' Salt Lake City Summer League contest against the Utah Jazz. As is the case with Summer League basketball, the overall talent level on the court was not in the same stratosphere as what Edey will experience once the season kicks off in October. But that talent level is still higher than anything the 7-footer has experienced to this point.
All that is to say there are legitimate takeaways from Edey's first dip into the NBA pool— and for the Grizzlies, they were largely positive. The two-time National Player of the Year turned many heads by posting 14 points, 15 rebounds, and four blocks in 34 minutes, including a game-tying tip-in after he missed a potential game-tying dunk.
By and large Edey looked pretty comfortable out on the hardwood, which was (and remains) the biggest question about his NBA viability. Would he be able to keep up with the uber-athletes that every team boasts? Could he survive getting up and down the floor at a professional pace rather than the molasses crawl Purdue had his teammates playing at?
Those questions have yet to be answered in full but his first glimpse suggested he'll be fine. And fans were pretty impressed.
Edey's next chance to impress his supporters and fire back at his doubters will come on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET against the Philadelphia 76ers.