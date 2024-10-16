Zach Edey Q&A: Call of Duty, His Rookie Season With the Grizzlies, Favorite Purdue Memory, & More
Zach Edey's illustrious college career at Purdue came to an end this past spring, and the two-time National Player of the Year was selected ninth in the 2024 NBA draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. The 7' 4'' Edey enters his rookie season with much anticipation as the basketball world waits to see if he can carry over his collegiate dominance to the professional level.
When he isn't on the court, Edey enjoys playing video games to blow off steam. He spoke to Sports Illustrated about the next installment in the Call of Duty franchise, Black Ops 6, due to launch globally on October 25. The rookie big man touched on his history with video games and the value they bring for an athlete. Additionally, Edey spoke about his upcoming year in Memphis and how he's adjusting to NBA life, his dominant outing against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, and his favorite memory from Purdue.
Sports Illustrated: What's your video game background? How did you get into playing Call of Duty?
Zach Edey: I’ve been playing video games for a little bit. Growing up, actually, I didn’t play at all. My family was very anti-WiFi, anti-internet. I started playing midway through middle school. I’ve played a lot of games since then.
For Call of Duty, it’s the game to play when you’re on console. Whenever you’re playing with friends, just hop on COD. It’s a simple thing to do.
SI: Athletes talk all the time about the importance of routine. How does COD work into your routine as a professional?
ZE: It’s a good way for me to unwind after a day. Kind of stay off my feet. As an athlete that’s what you want to do, stay off your feet when the day is over. Kick your feet up and relax a little bit. COD is a good way to do that.
SI: There are multiple Grizzlies players who are into COD, like Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia. Is that something you've bonded over in your early days as teammates, and how do you measure up against them gaming?
ZE: We definitely talk about it. There’s a lot of people on the team who like to game. But I haven’t actually played with everybody yet. I’ll give you an answer in a few months.
SI: With Black Ops 6 coming out, what's been your favorite COD game to play?
ZE: Recently I’ve been playing a lot of Black Ops 3. I never really played those CODs but I’ve been going back and playing zombies with my friends. When I play with my friends and play online vs. people, I feel like I can’t just talk to them and relax. I’m trying to be competitive, trying to win. When you’re playing zombies you can just hang out a little bit.
SI: How have your first few months as an NBA player been?
ZE: It’s been good. Getting comfortable with it, day-by-day, game-by-game. It feels like I’m back in my freshman year of college, learning things and having to learn a new system and everything. But it’s been good.
SI: You had a huge night against the Indianapolis Pacers in preseason action earlier this week, putting up 23 points and pulling down nine rebounds. What clicked?
ZE: Like I said, I was just getting comfortable in the offense. Knowing where my spots are, when I can try to assert myself. And then my team, they never really played with someone like me. There’s not too many people in basketball like me anymore. Them learning how to play with me while I learn how to play with them, game-by-game getting more comfortable with it.
SI: One criticism of your game coming out of Purdue was that there aren't many big men like you in basketball anymore. How do you feel your game fits into the idea of a "modern" NBA?
ZE: I don’t really believe in the modern NBA. I think the NBA is just a league full of elite basketball players. If you’re an elite basketball player, you’re going to make your way and have a good time. That was always my big focus. Just try to be the best basketball player I could be with the body I was given.
SI: What's been your biggest adjustment to the NBA so far?
ZE: Offensively figuring out the system. Like I said, figuring out where my spots are, when to try to assert myself. When to play off other people, when to space, when to get into certain actions. I’d say that’s the biggest thing. Defensive side of the ball I felt more comfortable. It’s a lot of the same principles we had at Purdue. I feel like I’ve played in the system already a little bit, so it’s not too big of an adjustment.
SI: What's your favorite memory from your four years at Purdue?
ZE: Definitely winning that Elite Eight game and making the Final Four. After the game I remember looking out into the stands and there was people crying, everyone was hugging each other, jumping, I’ve never seen a basketball fanbase react that way to a win. That was really special. I saw videos, people were rushing the streets at Purdue, running around the bars, running around the streets, climbing signs. Definitely my favorite memory.