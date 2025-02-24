Zion Williamson Reported to Be Lightest Weight Since Being Drafted
Although he missed some significant time toward the end of last year while dealing with a hamstring injury, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is currently well under the weight at which the team drafted him in 2019, clocking in at 264 pounds, according to ESPN's Michael Wright.
Both NBA.com and ESPN list Williamson as 284 pounds, which would mean he has lost 20 pounds since the start of the season. For good reason, too—among other weight-related stipulations in the five-year, $197.2 million extension Williamson signed in 2022, the 24-year-old is required to keep his combined weight and body fat percentage below 295 or he could see a 20% salary reduction next season.
But it's been a beneficial transformation overall, it would seem. Williamson has had a strong start to 2025, averaging 27.1 points and 6.7 rebounds across his last 10 games, though such prowess has not been enough to make up for the Pelicans' abysmal record. The team currently sits at the bottom of the Western Conference (14–43), and has only won one of its last seven games, even with Williamson dropping 40 points in one of them.
Not the best look, for sure, but if the Pels ever want to make it to playoffs, they'll want Williamson playing and training his best. And the good news is it sounds like he's well on his way.