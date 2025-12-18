Best Prop Bets for Alabama vs. Oklahoma in College Football Playoff First Round
We’re in for a rematch between No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 9 Alabama in the first round of the College Football Playoffs on Friday. The Sooners came out on top in a thriller that went down to the wire in November, but the script could flip in round two. There’s plenty of betting value on the table in this battle between elite defenses.
John Mateer will look to dismantle a Crimson Tide secondary that’s given quarterbacks fits all year. Whether he can improve from his latest performance against it could prove to be crucial to the outcome of this game. Alabama’s running back situation is also something to monitor, as health could impact how effective its rushing attack is.
Here’s our breakdown for two prop bets to consider ahead of kickoff.
John Mateer UNDER 197.5 passing yards (-114)
Mateer has bounced back since he threw for 202 yards and three picks against No. 13 Texas in his first game back from injury, but his passing totals haven’t been very impressive. Oklahoma’s quarterback has only reached 200 passing yards twice in his previous six games. His outlook isn’t strong against the SEC’s best pass defense.
Alabama has given up an SEC-low 2,050 passing yards. The Crimson Tide are allowing less than 160.0 passing yards per game and have already held Mateer to a season-low 138 passing yards this season. Mateer attempted a season-low 23 passes against them.
The Crimson Tide are limiting opposing teams 6.2 yards per passing attempt this season, so all signs point to them limiting Mateer again, even if he is playing at home this time around.
Jam Miller UNDER 35.5 rushing yards (-114)
Alabama’s defense excels against the pass on defense, but Oklahoma has been even more impressive against rushing attacks. The Sooners have given up an SEC-low 977 rushing yards this season and can keep Miller in check for the second time this season.
Oklahoma leads the nation with just 2.3 yards allowed per rushing attempt, so Miller’s chances of hitting the OVER will likely drop drastically if he doesn’t get the right volume in terms of touches.
Miller suffered a lower leg injury the last time he faced Alabama and recorded 27 yards on nine carries. He missed his team’s matchup against No. 3 Georgia and it’s unclear whether he’ll be at 100 percent come gametime. The UNDER will be an especially strong play if Miller splits touches with Daniel Hill.
