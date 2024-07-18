Dolphins 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Miami Expected to Make Postseason for Third Straight Season)
The Miami Dolphins were one of the hottest teams in the NFL early in the 2023 season, sitting at 9-3 through Week 13. They sputtered down the stretching, going 2-3 in their last five games to lost their grasp on the AFC East.
Things didn't go much better in the playoffs, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in a one-sided affair that finished with a score of 26-7.
The Dolphins have now gone 0-5 in their last five playoff games as a franchise, having not won a postseason game since 2000 when they beat the Indianapolis Colts in overtime. Can they get over the hump in 2024 and break their playoff victory drought?
Before they can worry about winning a playoff game, they need to lock up a postseason berth. Let's take a look at their odds to do exactly that.
Miami Dolphins Odds to Make 2024 NFL Playoffs
- Yes -140
- No +114
Dolphins Expected to Return to Postseason
Oddsmakers are giving the Dolphins -140 odds of returning to the NFL Playoffs for the third straight season, which is an implied probability of 58.33%.
The Dolphins have some of the best offensive weapons in the NFL but they needed to add some depth on the defensive side of the ball to give them the best chance of improving on last year's results, and they did exactly that. They didn't land any huge players, but they did acquire a number of great veterans that will improve that unit, including Calais Campbell, Jordyn Brooks, Anthony Walker, and Jordan Poyer.
They were also able to draft one of the best defensive players available at No. 21 overall, snagging Chop Robinson from Penn State, who will give them some youth and explosiveness on the defensive line.
The Dolphins' schedule in 2024 is going to work in their favor. They have the eight-easiest schedule in the NFL based on their opponent's win total projection. Whether or not they'll be able to win a playoff game for the first time since 2000 is one question, but I certainly think they'll give themselves a chance by returning to the postseason once again.
