Every NFL Team’s Top MVP Candidate for the 2024 Season
With team's arriving at training camp, excitement is at a high for each team in the NFL, and every fanbase is sizing up its best player against the rest of the field.
If you want to know who is the favorite for each team to win MVP in terms of odds, you've come to the right place. From NFL favorite Patrick Mahomes who enters as the favorite all the way down to the likes of Jacoby Brissett, who has the shortest odds of any Patriots player this season, we have you covered with the favorite for each team heading into training camp.
While Maohmes is the favorite, there are plenty of worthy contenders as the likes of Josh Allen, C.J. Stroud and Joe Burrow each have odds of +1000 or below. As we stretch out further, the likes of Lamar Jackson figures to be in the race in hopes of going back-to-back, while Jalen Hurts looks to get the Eagles back on track as another quarterback shorter than +2000.
Where do your favorite players rank on the oddsboard, you can find them below!
Every NFL Team's MVP Favorite in 2024 Season
- Arizona Cardinals, Kyler Murray: +5000
- Atlanta Falcons, Kirk Cousins: +3000
- Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson: +1500
- Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen: +800
- Carolina Panthers, Bryce Young: +15000
- Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams: +5000
- Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow: +1000
- Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson: +7500
- Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott: +2000
- Denver Broncos, Bo Nix: +30000
- Detroit Lions, Jared Goff: +2500
- Green Bay Packers, Jordan Love: +1400
- Houston Texans, C.J. Stroud: +1000
- Indianapolis Colts, Anthony Richardson: +4000
- Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence: +3000
- Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes: +500
- Las Vegas Raiders, Aidan O'Connell: +20000
- Los Angeles Chargers, Justin Herbert: +20000
- Los Angeles Rams, Matthew Stafford: +3000
- Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa: +2000
- Minnesota Vikings, Justin Jefferson: +10000
- New England Patriots, Jacoby Brissett: +20000
- New Orleans Saints, Derek Carr: +15000
- New York Giants, Daniel Jones: +15000
- New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers: +2500
- Philadelphia Eagles, Jalen Hurts: +1600
- Pittsburgh Steelers, Russell Wilson: +15000
- San Francisco 49ers, Brock Purdy: +1600
- Seattle Seahawks, Geno Smith: +10000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield: +7500
- Tennessee Titans, Will Levis: +10000
- Washington Commanders, Jayden Daniels: +20000
