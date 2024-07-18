Giants 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (New York's Struggles Expected to Continue)
The New York Giants had a surprisingly successful season in 2022, making the playoffs and beating the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round.
Unfortunately, they came crashing back down to earth in 2023, finishing 6-11 with one of the worst records in the NFC.
Can they bounce back and return to their 2022 form in 2024, or will we see a replication of last year's disastrous season?
Let's take a look at their latest odds to make the playoffs at the end of the upcoming campaign.
New York Giants Odds to Make 2024 NFL Playoffs
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Yes +440
- No -650
Giants Have Second Longest Odds to Make NFC Playoffs
At +440 odds, FanDuel is giving the Giants just an 18.52% chance of making the playoffs this upcoming season. Only the Carolina Panthers (+470) have worse odds to make the playoffs amongst all NFC teams.
Their glaring issue is their quarterback, Daniel Jones, who was signed to a massive contract last offseason. He followed that up with a season where he only appeared in six games, going 1-5 with sporting a quarterback rating of 70.5. His stats across those six games were by far the worst of his career.
If the Giants want any shot of making the playoffs in 2024, they need Jones to step up in a big way and put last season behind him.
New York did little this offseason to improve its roster. The biggest move the Giants made was acquiring edge rusher, Brian Burnes, via a trade with the Carolina Panthers. They also drafted Malik Nabers, the stud wide receiver from LSU, with their No. 6 overall pick. Nabers should immediately make an impact on the offense and give Jones a weapon to target early and often.
If the oddsmakers are right about the Giants this upcoming season, we should all keep our expectations in check. They have a long road ahead of them to get back to being a contender in the NFC East.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.