Jets Are Most Fraudulent Team in NFL (Bet the UNDER on Their Win Total)
The New York Jets are going to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch in the NFL this season.
They had a ton of hype behind them heading into the 2023 season with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback, but unfortunately, that hype lasted a total of four snaps before Rodgers went down with what ended up being a season-ending Achilles injury. They failed to find a competent quarterback to replace him and they ended the season with a 7-10 record.
Now, we're quickly approaching the start of the 2024 campaign and now that Rodgers is supposedly healthy again, the hype behind this team is even higher than it was in 2023.
I'm here to tell you to pump the brakes. This team is not going to live up to the expectations that have been set by fans and pundits alike.
In fact, I'd go as far to say the Jets are the most fraudulent team in the league.
2024 Jets Win Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- OVER 9.5 wins (-150)
- UNDER 9.5 wins (+125)
If you're looking for a win total bet for the upcoming season, there's none I like better than UNDER 9.5 wins for the Jets at +125.
My main issue with New York comes down to its quarterback. It seems to be a foregone conclusion to a lot of people that Rodgers is going to be one of the better quarterbacks in the league this season, providing the Jets with the missing piece they need to be a contender in the AFC.
Does no one remember Rodgers' last season with the Packers? They finished the year 8-9 with Rodgers averaging only 6.8 yards per pass attempt with a quarterback rating of 91.1 and a QBR of 41.3. All three of those marks were the worst in his career since he took over as the starter for the Packers in 2008.
Now, he's two years older and coming off a major injury. If he can manage to stay healthy, and that's a big if, are we sure he's going to be an effective quarterback? I certainly don't think so. Tom Brady being able to play at an elite level into his 40s is a generational exception and Rodgers certainly isn't that guy.
You can talk about their defense, their improved offensive line, and the weapons they have on offense all you want, but unless you have a strong, healthy quarterback, you're going to struggle as a team. Especially so if your head coach has a career record of just 18-33.
Rodgers will either be sidelined with an injury once again or fail to live up to the expectations that people have set out for him at 40 years old.
The Jets will be proven to be frauds in 2024. Another 7-10 record is on the horizon.
