Odds to Win AFC North in 2024 Season (Bengals Viewed as Close Second in Division Race)
Regularly seen as the most competitive division in the NFL, the AFC North is set to be as tight once again.
The Baltimore Ravens compiled the best record in the NFL last season behind MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, and while the team is favored to repeat as AFC North champions, the fully healthy Cincinnati Bengals are a close second in the odds.
Meanwhile, two teams that made the postseason last season, the Browns and Steelers are viewed as relative long shots.
Here’s how the odds shake out for the AFC North heading into the season.
AFC North Odds
- Baltimore Ravens: +145
- Cincinnati Bengals: +165
- Cleveland Browns: +450
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +750
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Cincinnati Bengals Expected to Compete with Baltimore Ravens for AFC North Title
The Bengals, after a lost season that featured an injured Burrow, will benefit from a fourth place schedule in 2024. Cincinnati’s potent offense is set to return to its elite level with Burrow under center and an easy schedule that has oddsmakers wise to the upside of the team in 2024.
Meanwhile, the Ravens are still the favorites with Jackson under center. The team has an implied probability of 41.67% but the Bengals aren’t far behind, given a 37.74% chance.
The Browns and Steelers are viewed as step down, but are each off of successful campaigns that feature a ton of quarterback injury woes as well. Cleveland had to call in Joe Flacco to start the second half of the season while the Steelers cycled through three different quarterbacks last season.
This year, with the Browns’ hopeful Deshaun Watson can remain on the field and the Steelers optimistic Russell Wilson can regain his footing, the teams have realistic postseason aspirations.
However, oddsmakers see the teams as likely Wild Card contenders with Cleveland having an 18.18% chance of winning the AFC North while the Steelers have a 11.76% chance.
