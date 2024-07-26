Odds to Win the NFC in 2024 (Are the Lions a Team of Destiny?)
Training camps across the NFL are officially underway so it's time for us as bettors to prepare for the upcoming season.
The full list of available betting markets are now open for us to wager on, so let's take a look at the odds to win each conference. As you probably expect, the San Francisco 49ers are favored to win the NFC for the second-straight season. The 49ers have at least made it to the NFC Championship in four of the last five seasons, including winning it in both 2019 and 2023.
Who are the biggest challengers to the 49ers in 2024? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Odds to Win NFC Championship
Odds below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- 49ers +300
- Lions +550
- Eagles +550
- Packers +800
- Cowboys +800
- Falcons +1100
- Rams +1400
- Bears +1400
- Seahawks +2500
- Buccaneers +3500
- Vikings +3500
- Cardinals +3500
- Saints +4000
- Commanders +5000
- Giants +6500
- Panthers +10000
The 49ers are set as the betting favorites to win the NFC at +300 odds, an implied probability of 25%.
Lions and Eagles tied with second-best odds to win NFC
The 49ers' opponents in the two most recent NFC Championship games also serve as their projected toughest competition in the 2024 season. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the 49ers in the NFC Championship game at the end of the 2022 season, but struggled in the second-half of the 2023 campaign, eventually losing in the opening round of the playoffs.
The Lions have taken huge steps in improving the past handful of years and it culminated in an NFC Championship bet last season. They held a 24-7 lead against the 49ers at halftime, but were outscored 27-7 in the second half to lose by a narrow margin of 34-31.
Oddsmakers have faith in the Lions to once again make another deep playoff run. They made significant moves in the offseason to secure their best players and boost their defense, especially their secondary.
Under Dan Campbell, the sky is the limit for Detroit in 2024. Don't be surprised if we see a rematch of last year's NFC Championship.
