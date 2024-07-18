Rams 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Los Angeles is Surprising Underdog to Return to Postseason)
The Los Angeles Rams were the hottest team in the NFL in the second half of the 2023 season. They were sitting at 3-6 at their BYE in Week 10 and then went on a 7-1 run to close out the season with a 10-7 overall record.
Their hot streak came to an end in the Wild Card round, falling to the Detroit Lions by a final score of 24-23.
Despite their great run in the second half of the season, oddsmakers aren't confident in the Rams doing it again in 2024. Let's take a look at their odds to make the playoffs this season.
Los Angeles Rams Odds to Make 2024 NFL Playoffs
- Yes +108
- No -134
Rams Have Plus-Money Odds to Return to Playoffs
The Rams are set as +108 underdogs to make the playoffs in 2024, which is an implied probability of 48.08%. A $100 bet would profit a bettor $108 if they're able to achieve the feat.
The Rams didn't make a ton of moves this offseason, but they made three key signings that are going to go a long way in helping them return to the playoffs. Offensively, they signed offensive lineman, Jonah Jackson, who previously played for the Detroit Lions. Defensively, they added both Tre-Davious White and Darious Williams to their secondary, a unit that was a weakness of theirs in 2023.
The Rams also made their first pick in the opening round of the draft since 2016, selecting Jared Verse from Florida State to help boost their defensive line. With Aaron Donald now retired, Verse is going to play a big role in helping out their pass rush.
There's a lot to like about this Rams team this year and despite having to deal with the juggernaut San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West, they'll be a strong contender to secure a wild card spot.
If you want to bet on a team at plus-money to make the playoffs this year, the Rams may be your team.
