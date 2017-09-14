NFL Week 2 Picks: Who Will Win Texans-Bengals?
Quickly
- The MMQB and Sports Illustrated staffers pick the winners for all 16 Week 2 games
Picking the games for straight-up winners this season . . .
Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist
Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer
Peter King, Editor-In-Chief
Bette Marston, Senior Producer
Mark Mravic, Executive Editor
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer
|
|
|
|
|Bette Marston
|
|
|
|
|Andrew Brandt
|
|
|
|
|Mark Mravic
|
|
|
|
|2
|Jenny Vrentas
|
|
|
|
|2
|Peter King
|
|
|
|
|3
|Jonathan Jones
|
|
|
|
|4
|
|
|
|
Houston at Cincinnati
Tennessee at Jacksonville
Cleveland at Baltimore
Buffalo at Carolina
New England at New Orleans
Arizona at Indianapolis
Philadelphia at Kansas City
Minnesota at Pittsburgh
Chicago at Tampa Bay
Miami at L.A. Chargers
N.Y. Jets at Oakland
Washington at L.A. Rams
Dallas at Denver
San Francisco at Seattle
Green Bay at Atlanta
Detroit at N.Y. Giants
• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.