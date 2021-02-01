Report: Chiefs place Robinson, Kilgore on COVID-19 List

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed center Daniel Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list due to close contact, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the report and added that neither player tested positive for COVID. As long as they continue to test negative, they'll be good to go for Super Bowl LV on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

"These guys were being as safe as they could be," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, "and we'll just see how it goes. But the league has built-in rules and regulations, so we follow those, and it'll all work out. It'll all work out for them when it's all said and done."

This is the first major roadblock ahead of Super Bowl LV as both squads do their best to keep their rosters intact. Robinson caught 46 passes for 466 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. Kilgore, Kansas City's backup center, has appeared in seven games this season, four of them starts.