SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Kansas City Chiefs Place C Daniel Kilgore and WR Demarcus Robinson on Reserve/COVID-19 List
Kansas City Chiefs Place C Daniel Kilgore and WR Demarcus Robinson on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Report: Chiefs Place Daniel Kilgore and Demarcus Robinson on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Author:
Publish date:

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed center Daniel Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list due to close contact, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the report and added that neither player tested positive for COVID. As long as they continue to test negative, they'll be good to go for Super Bowl LV on Sunday against the Buccaneers. 

"These guys were being as safe as they could be," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, "and we'll just see how it goes. But the league has built-in rules and regulations, so we follow those, and it'll all work out. It'll all work out for them when it's all said and done."

This is the first major roadblock ahead of Super Bowl LV as both squads do their best to keep their rosters intact. Robinson caught 46 passes for 466 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. Kilgore, Kansas City's backup center, has appeared in seven games this season, four of them starts. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Carlton Davis, Matt Campbell and Aaron Rodgers
Play
NFL

MAQB: Super Bowl X-Factors on Both Defenses

Everyone loves to talk about Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, but two keys to the game could be on the other side of the ball.

Kabak-Liverpool-Transfer
Play
Soccer

Deadline Day: Liverpool Reinforces Defense; Multiple U.S. Players Change Clubs

All the key final moves prior to a relatively quiet transfer window shutting across Europe's top leagues.

Demarcus Robinson playing against the Los Angeles Chargers
Play
NFL Football

Report: Chiefs place Robinson, Kilgore on COVID-19 List

Neither Robinson or Kilgore tested positive for COVID-19, but were reportedly close contacts of someone who did.

Magic forward Aaron Gordon exited Orlando's loss to the Raptors on Sunday after injuring his left ankle in the third quarter
NBA

Report: Aaron Gordon Out 4-6 Weeks With Ankle Sprain

Gordon injured his left ankle in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Magic.

USATSI_15491201
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Monday, February 1st

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his Monday NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props and more.

Chipper Jones waving to fans
Play
MLB

Chipper Jones Joins Atlanta Braves as Part-Time Hitting Consultant

Jones played his entire 19-year career with the Braves

Three footballs on a field
Play
College Football

Most NCAA Concussions Come From Practice a New Study Found

The study found that 72% of concussions and 67% of head impacts occurred during practices

Barcelona-Sell-Messi
Play
Soccer

Barcelona, Bartomeu Deny Leaking Messi's Contract Details

El Mundo newspaper gained access to the contract that Messi signed with the Catalan club in 2017, which is worth up to $673M.